fubar-arnold-schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Fubar" (Netflix)

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Back With 2 Spots in Streaming’s Top 10 | Charts

by | June 19, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

And the dual release of ”Avatar: The Way of Water“ creates the first two-way tie for No. 1

One man, two streaming successes. Netflix has bet big on Arnold Schwarzenegger and emerged victorious. The actor single-handedly comprised 20% of the streaming chart for the week of June 7-13, according to the latest Wrap report, providing an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television.

Not only is the “Terminator” star behind the streamer’s hit series “Fubar,” which scored the No. 2 spot this week, but The Arnold is also the subject of a new revealing three-part docuseries on the streaming platform, which came in at No. 4 after debuting on Netflix June 7.

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3 million household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. Census. Samba TV's lead contributor is Meredith Brace, the company's chief marketing officer. Connect with her on Twitter at @luckygirlbrace.

