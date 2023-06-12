AFC Richmond players bid farewell to their coach in the "Ted Lasso" series finale.

AFC Richmond players bid farewell to their coach in the "Ted Lasso" series finale. (Photo: Apple TV+)

‘Ted Lasso’ Scores One Last Streaming Goal for Apple TV+ | Charts

by | June 12, 2023 @ 3:44 PM

“The Kardashians” also makes a splashy debut in the rankings for Hulu

So long, farewell, AFC Richmond! The series finale of “Ted Lasso” topped streaming the week of May 31-June 6, rocketing Apple TV+ to the top of the leaderboard, according to the latest Wrap Report, which provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television. 

The report’s viewership data comes from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs balanced to the U.S. Census. The fan-favorite Jason Sudeikis comedy has been a leading hit for the streamer — and its series finale didn’t disappoint

