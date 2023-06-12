“The Kardashians” also makes a splashy debut in the rankings for Hulu

The report’s viewership data comes from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs balanced to the U.S. Census. The fan-favorite Jason Sudeikis comedy has been a leading hit for the streamer — and its series finale didn’t disappoint .

So long, farewell, AFC Richmond! The series finale of “Ted Lasso” topped streaming the week of May 31-June 6, rocketing Apple TV+ to the top of the leaderboard, according to the latest Wrap Report, which provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television.

Top streaming programs, May 31-June 6, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

This week, the Wrap Report also debuts a new methodology. The latest week-by-week analysis sourced from Samba TV’s first-party automatic content recognition data will provide a deeper look at the latest streaming hits at the season level. Previously, our methodology put episode-level data at the center of the analysis for the streaming chart. This new, updated look will provide a more diverse view of content consumption. In order to level the playing field for movies and shows with a limited number of episodes, we’ll deduplicate across households that watched any episode within a series’ season for an apples-to-apples comparison.

After more than a dozen years on linear television, the “The Kardashians” kicked off its Season 3 premiere on Hulu with almost half a million households tuning in to the first episode within its first five days. The reality franchise has experienced enduring popularity since debuting on E! with more than 20 seasons and spin-offs, making the family a household name. Millennial audiences who grew up watching the series on cable helped drive viewership for the premiere.

Demographic details for “The Kardashians” audience, May 31-June 6, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

The next generation of the Kardashians, Jenner sisters Kylie and Kendall, are also bringing in younger, new viewers to the series. Gen Z audiences overindexed, over-indexing by 17% compared to the average household in the first six days the premiere was available to stream, more than any other demographic.

Back on the leaderboard this week, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Fubar” dropped to No. 2 after debuting to a first-place finish last week.

In the no. 3 spot is indie drama “To Leslie,” the first feature film for director Michael Morris of “Better Call Saul” now streaming on Netflix. Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar-nominated portrayal of a woman on the brink of losing everything from addiction garnered big viewership for a new-to-streaming movie that premiered in theaters last fall.

Up next at No. 4 is Amazon’s Prime Video’s four-part docuseries “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” where members of the Duggar family return to the screen to talk about the inner workings of the disgraced family after numerous scandals as well as the impact of their religious upbringing. Fans of “19 Kids and Counting” and other Duggar family spin-offs will be immediately hooked on the intricate details from the scandals straight from family members themselves.

Netflix’s international content also broke into the top 10, with Spanish language original “Fake Profile.” The Colombian romantic thriller follows a woman who conjures an alluring dating app profile only to become embroiled in a web of deception.

Passengers of Flight 828 will finally figure out the “death date” of the world and get their final season, with “Manifest” Season 4 sliding into sixth place this week. Following closely behind, another Netflix thriller “Missing” starring “Euphoria” actress Storm Reid delves into a teenager’s investigation to find her abducted mother.

At No. 9, Netflix’s hit movie “The Mother” managed to hang on the leaderboard for the fourth consecutive week. Meanwhile, “Bridgerton” spin-off “Queen Charlotte” rounded out the 10th spot.

Top linear programs, May 31-June 6, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

On linear television — where the Wrap Report is retaining the episodic approach — the season conclusions of “American Idol” and “The Voice” made room for another talent competition to land on top. The auditions are underway on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” which nabbed the No. 1 spot, while the Season 18 opener scored at No. 4. An airing of Tom Cruise’s 2015 feature film “Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation” came in second place for CBS. In third place was the 15th season of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior,” an action-packed competition series that highlights some of the world’s most famous athletes.

ABC’s airing of Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” also made the top five. The broadcast debut of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Nikole Hannah-Jones’ docu-series highlights the many contributions of Black Americans and explores how the legacy of slavery shaped modern American life.

ABC’s flagship game show “Wheel of Fortune” swept three of the top 10 spots this week, followed by a telecast of “Shark Tank” and CBS series “FBI.”

Meredith Brace is the chief marketing officer at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more data and analysis from Samba TV.