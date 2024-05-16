“Bridgerton” is back – but not all at once. The long-awaited “Bridgerton” Season 3 arrived this week on Netflix, but the streamer split the new season into two parts, offering up fans the romance between Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) in two different batches.

This is the first time “Bridgerton” has been split, but is a growing trend with Netflix’s biggest shows. “Stranger Things,” “Ozark,” “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “The Witcher” are just some of the recent shows that Netflix released in two different batches of episodes, giving fans a bit of a break in the middle of the story before bringing it home.

For those who have already completed their binge for “Bridgerton” Season 3 – Part 1, here’s what you need to know about Part 2.

When does “Bridgerton” Season 3 – Part 2 come out?

The new episodes will be released on June 13, 2024.

How many episodes are in Part 2?

There are four episodes in Part 2, bringing the Season 3 total to eight episodes just like previous seasons. The episodes are as follows:

Part 1

Episode 1 – “Out of the Shadows”

Episode 2 – “How Bright the Moon”

Episode 3 – “Forces of Nature”

Episode 4 – “Old Friends”

Part 2

Episode 5 – “Tick Tock”

Episode 6 – “Romancing Mister Bridgerton”

Episode 7 – “Joining of Hands”

Episode 8 – “Into the Light”

What happens in “Bridgerton” Season 3 – Part 2?

If you’ve seen the first four episodes of Season 3 you know it ends on a cliffhanger related to Penelope and Colin’s romance. Part 2 will pick up right where Part 1 leaves off, chronicling the reaction to the news amongst the Bridgerton and Featherington families as well as Queen Charlotte.

Will “Bridgerton” Season 4 be split in half?

Netflix hasn’t said yet, but if they keep up with their current trend for their most valuable shows we can reasonably expect Season 4 will also be released in two parts.

How many seasons of “Bridgerton” will there be?

The show – one of Netflix’s biggest – has only been renewed through Season 4 right now, but executive producer Shonda Rhimes has said the plan is to adapt every book in Julia Quinn’s series for a total of eight seasons.