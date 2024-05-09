As “Bridgerton” fans prepare for next week’s Season 3 premiere, they can rest assured knowing that Penelope and Colin will be sticking around for the Netflix drama’s fourth installment.

“They’ve told us we’re back for Season 4, which is super lovely … It’ll be exciting,” Nicola Coughlan told TheWrap. “[We’ll] pop back and have some fun for sure.”

With Season 3 soon set to air its two-part season, Coughlan revealed she and costar Luke Newton have not yet seen scripts for Season 4 and admitted “we don’t know anything about it.”

Season 3, which premieres Part 1 on May 16, follows Penelope and Colin’s friends-to-lovers romance, which has a far way to come after Penelope overheard Colin’s deprecating comments about her in the Season 2 finale.

Penelope and Colin’s return in Season 4 extends the tradition of spotlighting the most recent “Bridgerton” couple in their subsequent season, with Phoebe Dynevor reprising her role as Daphne in Season 2 despite the departure of Season 1 star Regé-Jean Page ahead of the sophomore season.

A teaser for the upcoming episodes revealed the return of Season 3 leads Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), who appear more in love than ever as they dance together — with the Bridgerton boy stealing a quick kiss from his wife.

While new showrunner Jess Brownell revealed Season 4 was in the process of being written in an interview with Refinery29, it is unclear which Bridgerton sibling will lead the next season. If the Netflix series stays true to Julia Quinn’s books, Season 4 could circle back to Benedict (Luke Thompson) after his love story — which takes place in the third book — was already delayed, though there’s been speculation from fans that Season 4 could center on fan-favorite Eloise (Claudia Jessie) or Francesca, who is now played by Hannah Dodd following Ruby Stokes’ exit from the show.

“Bridgerton” Season 3, Part 1 premieres May 16 on Netflix.