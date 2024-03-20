‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Clip Goes Full Kanthony, Teases Jonathan Bailey’s Return | Video

The clip also features Hannah Dodd taking over the role of Francesca Bridgerton in the new episodes

Kanthony lives! The star couple of “Bridgerton” Season 2 will be present to pass off the torch and oversee the next family members’ matches in Season 3 of the smash-hit Netflix series.

A teaser clip released Wednesday sees Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton stoically stand by while Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and his younger sister Francesca (Hannah Dodd) avail themselves to suitors at a luxurious ball.

“Brother, I should like a moment alone,” Hannah Dodd’s Francesca says to Anthony at the beginning of the clip.

bridgerton-season-3-nicola-coughlin-penelope
The recently married Viscount Bridgerton then catches the eye of his beloved Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) across the room and walks over to her where she is chatting with his mother Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmel).

“Is Francesca quite well?” Violet asks her son who assures her that the newest Bridgerton debutante simply needed a moment, as did he.

“I should like to use that moment alone with my beautiful wife,” Anthony says before escorting Kate out onto the dancefloor.

Penelope appears at the end of the clip in a striking emerald green dress, different from her usual citrus-colored scheme.

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) bandages Colin Bridgerton's (Luke Newton) hand in Season 3 of "Bridgerton" (Netflix)
Hannah Dodd replaced Ruby Stokes in the role of Francesca Bridgerton in Season 3. The third season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced show will center on the love story of Penelope and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, the series’ third installment will capture events from “Romancing Mister Bridgerton.”

According to the season’s logline, “Penelope has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.”

Penelope must also face the rift between her and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) caused a the end of Season 2.

bridgerton-season-3-penelope-colin
“Bridgerton” Season 3 is steered by new showrunner Jess Brownell, who also executive produces. Other executive producers include Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Season 1 and 2 showrunner Chris Van Dusen who passed duties onto Brownell while he completed the show’s second season to ensure a timely cadence of release.

Part 1 of the third season will land on Netflix on May 16, and Part 2 will follow nearly a month later on June 13.

Dessi Gomez

