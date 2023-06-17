Netflix debuted the first “Bridgerton” Season 3 images on Saturday during its fan-centric Tudum event, offering a first look at the new episodes of the wildly popular Netflix series based on Julia Quinn’s books.

Season 3 will deviate from the book series order by skipping Benedict’s love story (the crux of the third book) for that of Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton), which fans are dying to watch.

Season 2 saw Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) fall in love with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) after first thinking that he should wed her sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran), who was proclaimed the season’s “incomparable.” At the end of Season 1, it was revealed that Penelope is actually Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), the ton’s gossipmonger that always has something sensational printed on her morning pamphlets.

The spinoff series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” regaled Netflix in May, filling in the history of the diverse society and how it came to be that the ton got a Black queen (Golda Rosheuvel). The six-episode prequel, starring India Amarteifio as the young Queen Charlotte, Corey Mylchreest as young King George and Arsema Thomas as young Agatha Danbury, also filled in the history of King George’s mental illness.

Known for its string covers of pop songs, Season 3 is bound to further infuse the Regency Era with modern sensibilities.

Check out the “Bridgerton” Season 3 images below. A release date for the new season has not yet been announced.

Netflix

Netflix