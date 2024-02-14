“Bridgerton” Season 3 will dive right back into the tension between Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) as Penelope takes on her third time in the marriage mart.

Netflix released a teaser clip that cuts right to the chase as Penelope minces no words for her close friend and crush in a scene straight from the beginning of Julia Quinn’s “Romancing Mister Bridgerton.” She overheard him last season saying he would never, ever court Penelope Featherington, and she does not hold back when he asks if something is wrong.

A virtual ‘Ton” Hall took place Wednesday in which Netflix further unveiled what fans can expect in Season 3, set to launch in two parts later this year. A panel accessible to fans included executive producer Shonda Rhimes, Season 3 showrunner Jess Brownell, author of the original “Bridgerton” novels, Julia Quinn, and cast members: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, and Martins Imhangbe.

Brownell revealed the eight episode titles of the upcoming season:

“Out of the Shadows”

“How Bright the Moon”

“Forces of Nature”

“Old Friends”

“Tick Tock”

“Romancing Mister Bridgerton”

“Joining of Hands”

“Into the Light”

The third season of Shonda Rhimes’ adaptation of Julia Quinn’s beloved book series will also include the swoon-worthy, fan-favorite moment from Julia Quinn’s book in which Penelope Featherington wraps Colin Bridgerton’s hand after he cuts it.

“What I’m most excited about for the fans is that, usually, we’re meeting a new person who’s falling in love with one of our regulars,” Rhimes, who mentioned that the work on Season 4 has already begun, said. “This time we know that people who are falling in love we are already rooting for them because we already know them.”

Brownell described Colin and Penelope as “underdogs in many ways” who make an unrequited crush and the characteristics of being a wallflower (Penelope) or not having quite yet found oneself (Colin) more relatable this season.

“One way to talk about the theme of the season is ‘find your light’ and your light might be an overhead light, your light might be a giant spotlight, your light might be a weird little neon, pen light,” Brownell said at the end of the event. “Whatever your light is, find it because it wants to find you.”

The cast members joined in to discuss their arcs throughout the season.

Luke Thompson, who plays the second oldest Bridgerton brother Benedict, danced around the specifics of a “confrontation” he teased for his character.

“He’s a bit of a free spirit. He’s passionate and impulsive, and he’s sort of still working himself out so that’s always been his trajectory,” Thompson said. “All I can say maybe is it comes to a head. It’s a confronting thing.”

Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel, who cross over between “Bridgerton” and “Queen Charlotte,” revealed that Netflix will be celebrating love by hosting a Bridgerton-themed wedding for select fans.

Netflix revealed a one-minute clip from the upcoming season, giving attendees a first look at footage from the season and a whisper of what’s to come.

The panel showed new character photos for the main stars of Season 3 as well, including Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen), Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe), Alice Mondrich (Emma Naomi) and the Featherington sisters Prudence Featherington (Bessie Carter) and Philipa Featherington (Harriet Cains). Actor Sam Phillips made his photographic debut to tease his role as the suitor who competes for Penelope’s hand this time around.

Watch the clip, and see more new images, below: