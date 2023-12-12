The wait is almost over, dear readers.

Netflix has unveiled the “Bridgerton” Season 3 premiere date, but the new season will roll out in two parts with four episodes each, eight in total. Part 1 will premiere on May 16, 2024 while Part 2 will debut on June 13, 2024.

The two-part release date was revealed in a new teaser on Tuesday, which you can watch above.

“You thought I’d been silenced,” Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) says in the teaser clip that intercuts fans begging for any details about Season 3 of the romantic drama show inspired by Julia Quinn’s book series. “But you thought wrong.”

As previously announced, “Bridgerton” Season 3 will focus on the love story between characters Penelope Featherington (Nichola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Previously released first-look photos teased tension between the two friends, one of whom has acknowledged romantic feelings for the other.

The two-part premiere is in line with the rollout of some of Netflix’s biggest shows, including “Stranger Things,” “The Witcher” and “Ozark” as it looks to extend the length of buzz by delaying the season’s conclusion.

According to the season’s logline, “Penelope has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.”

Nicola Coughlan in “Bridgerton” Season 3 (Netflix)

“Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder,” the Season 3 summary continues. “Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

From creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes, “Bridgerton” Season 3 is steered by new showrunner Jess Brownell, who also executive produces. Other executive producers include Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Season 1 and 2 showrunner Chris Van Dusen.

The “Bridgerton” Season 3 cast of series regulars includes Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Polly Walker as Portia Featherington, and Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown.

Additional key cast includes Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich, Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve Delacroix and Sam Phillips as Lord Debling.

The new season comes on the heels of the prequel series “Queen Charlotte,” which premiered in May 2023 and was written by Rhimes herself.