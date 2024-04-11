At long last, the Bridgerton bumblebee will make way for possibly the most anticipated love story in the series — “Polin,” aka Penelope and Colin.

Netflix released the trailer for “Bridgerton” Season 3 on Thursday, and Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) alter ego Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) observes as Eloise (Claudia Jessie) walks arm-in-arm with Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen). The ‘ton is clearly “moving with the changing tide,” and Penelope is ready to do the same.

From Shondaland and new showrunner Jess Brownell, “Bridgerton” Season 3 — based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling books — finds Penelope Featherington finally giving up on “her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.” The episodes will unfold much like the events of “Romancing Mister Bridgerton,” the fourth book of Quinn’s period-set novels.

“I cannot live at home any longer,” Penelope says during a fitting at the modiste for her upcoming third season on the marriage market. “I must take a husband.”

Enter Colin, freshly returned from his travels … and handsome as ever.

“Brother, under what foreign sun did you apparently get so — sturdy?” Benedict (Luke Thompson) asks, making eye contact with Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and laughing.

Colin then warmly greets Penelope, who responds with less excitement. “It seems that every Bridgeton is born to attract notice,” she tells Colin. “For some of us, notice is very slight.”

Eager to win back her favor after she overheard him say he “would never court” her last season, Colin offers to help Penelope snag a suitor “as friends.” But they may not be in the friend zone for long, since as Lady Whistledown puts it, “Diamonds are not the only gems that sparkle.”

Cue an epic wardrobe change as Penelope dazzles in an emerald green dress. “Even a wallflower can bloom,” text that sprouts along the dance floor reads.

Filmed in London, the series hails from executive producers Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen. Other returning series regulars include Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton) and Polly Walker (Portia Featherington).

Plus, new key cast members include Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix) and Sam Phillips (Lord Debling), who will compete for Penelope’s attention.

Part 1 of “Bridgerton” Season 3, consisting of the first four episodes, arrives May 16, while the next four make up Part 2, dropping June 13.