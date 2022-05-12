Hannah Dodd (“Enola Holmes”) has joined the cast of “Bridgerton” Season 3, taking over the role of Francesca Bridgerton, which had been played in Seasons 1 and 2 by Ruby Stokes.

Stokes left the series and is the lead of the upcoming Netflix series “Lockwood & Co.”

Production on “Bridgerton” Season 3 is set to begin this summer, though Netflix has yet to reveal which romance the new season will follow.

Stokes was notably absent for portions of Season 2. News of her taking the lead role in “Lockwood & Co,” which is based on the books from Jonathan Stroud, broke in March.

Dodd, who recently appeared in “Anatomy of a Scandal” as the younger version of Sienna Miller’s character, takes over the role of the second youngest Bridgerton daughter, behind Daphne and Eloise, and older than the baby of the family, Hyacinth.

Here is the character description of Francesca as provided by Netflix: “Francesca Bridgerton is a bit of a mystery within her chatty, extroverted family. Despite her reserved nature, she goes along to get along when it comes to society affairs, fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confound the fickle ton yet seem to draw attention when she least desires it.”

“Bridgerton” will film in London this summer. Jess Brownell has taken over the showrunner role from creator/executive producer Chris Van Dusen as showrunner. He helmed Seasons 1 and 2.

The series is based on the books from author Julia Quinn that follow the love stories of each Bridgerton sibling as they find love. Season 2 focused on Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton who married Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). The pair are expected to appear in Season 3.