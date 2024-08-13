‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Debut Barely Outpaced by ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ With 8.4 Million Views

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The debut of “Umbrella Academy’s” fourth and final season was just barely outpaced by “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,” which was Netflix’s most-watched English TV show of the week.

The two Netflix series were neck and neck with 8.4 million views during the week of Aug. 5, which saw the Aug. 8 premiere of “The Umbrella Academy” Season 4 and marked “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’s” second week on the streamer after its Aug. 1 release. Viewership for “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” grew slightly from its debut week, when it also scored the title of that week’s most-watched English TV show with 7.4 million views.

Viewership for “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” and “The Umbrella Academy” Season 4 more than doubled that of the No. 3 title on the list, “Simone Biles Rising” at 3.7 million views. The docuseries has held steady in the Nos. 3 or 4 spots on the most-watched English TV list for four weeks amidst the Paris 2024 Olympics, which saw Biles gain three additional gold medals.

The inaugural season of “Love Is Blind: UK” came right behind “Simone Biles Rising” with 3.6 million views, and was followed by “Gabby’s Dollhouse” Season 10, which took the No. 5 spot with 3 million views, as well as “Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats,” which spent its second week in the Top 10 in sixth place with 2.9 million views.

The debut of “Elite’s” eighth and final season also captured some buzz as Season 8 became the most-watched non-English TV show of the week with 1.9 million views. It outpaced both limited series “Miss Night and Day,” which tallied up 1.5 million views in the No. 2 spot, as well as “Tokyo Swindlers” Season 1, which took third place with 1.3 million views.

The new “SpongeBob” spin-off movie, titled “Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie,” continued its reign as the most-watched English movie with 13.4 million views, up slightly from its viewership of 12.8 million in its debut week. “Ferdinand” followed behind in the No. 2 spot with 7.3 million views, while “Kingsman: The Secret Service” took third place with 6.9 million views and “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” took fourth place with 6.5 million views.