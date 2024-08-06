‘SpongeBob’ Sandy Spin-Off Movie Debuts as Netflix’s Most-Watched Title of the Week With 12.8 Million Views

 “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” and Joe Rogan’s stand-up special ranked within the streamer’s top 10 TV shows in their opening weekends

"Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie" (Photo Credit: Netflix)

“Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie” ranked as Netflix’s most-watched title of the week in its opening weekend.

The “SpongeBob” spin-off film brought in 12.8 million views from its Aug. 2 release through Sunday, Aug. 4, per Netflix viewing figures, leading it to become both the most-watched title as well as the most-watched movie of the week.

“Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie” outpaced “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” which took the No. 2 spot on the English films list with 7 million views as well as “Don’t Breathe 2” and “Trolls Band Together,” which both scored 5.9

