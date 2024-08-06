‘SpongeBob’ Sandy Spin-Off Movie Debuts as Netflix’s Most-Watched Title of the Week With 12.8 Million Views

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie” ranked as Netflix’s most-watched title of the week in its opening weekend.

The “SpongeBob” spin-off film brought in 12.8 million views from its Aug. 2 release through Sunday, Aug. 4, per Netflix viewing figures, leading it to become both the most-watched title as well as the most-watched movie of the week.

“Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie” outpaced “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” which took the No. 2 spot on the English films list with 7 million views as well as “Don’t Breathe 2” and “Trolls Band Together,” which both scored 5.9