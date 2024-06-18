Netflix is expanding its live events strategy to the construction of brick-and-mortar “experiential entertainment venues” called Netflix House, the first two of which will open in 2025 in a pair of shopping epicenters, the company announced on Tuesday.

Building on previous Netflix live experiences for “Bridgerton,” “Money Heist,” “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game” and Netflix Bites, Netflix House is described as “one step further” and will provide immersive experiences related to popular Netflix shows and movies.

The first two locations will open at King of Prussia in Pennsylvania and Galleria Dallas in 2025 in former department store locations, spanning footprints of more than 100,000 square feet. The venues will also include food and drink.

“We’ve launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities, and Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings,” Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said in a statement. “The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways.”

While a small step, this signals a desire for the streaming giant to move more permanently into the live experiences space. Competitor conglomerates like Disney, Comcast and Warner Bros. Discovery operate theme parks and permanent live experiences that expand the reach of their footprint. Is it so far afield to one day imagine a Netflix theme park?