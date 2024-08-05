‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Finale Captures Season-High Audience With 8.9 Million Viewers Across HBO, Max

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“House of the Dragon” closed out its second season with a ratings high.

The Season 2 finale of the “Game of Thrones” spin-off series brought in 8.9 million viewers across HBO and Max on Sunday night, according to Nielsen and internal viewing figures from Warner Bros. Discovery.

That’s up 14% from the Season 2 premiere, which debuted to 7.8 million viewers in June. Season 2 is now averaging nearly 25 million cross platform viewers and Sunday marked Season 2’s best day on Max both domestically and globally.

However, viewership for the Season 2 finale was down slightly from the Season 1 finale, which brought in 9.3 million viewers in October 2022. While the Season 1 finale saw a slightly lower viewership when compared to the 9.986 million viewers who tuned in for the series premiere in August 2022, at the time, it ranked as the biggest finale night for an HBO series since “Game of Thrones” ended in 2019.

The Season 2 finale, titled “The Queen That Never Was,” saw the civil war between Queen Rhaenyra’s Team Black and Team Green — now led by Aemond — head into even more bloody territory. In the episode, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) prepares her newly recruited dragon riders for battle while Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) desperately urges Helaena (Phia Saban) to join the war. The finale sees several dramatic confrontations between Rhaenyra and Daemon (Matt Smith), as well as Rhaenyra and Alicent (Olivia Cooke).

Days ahead of the Season 2 finale’s debut, the episode was posted onto social media in a leak that HBO said was a result of an “unintentional release from an international third-party distributor.” Notably, the Season 1 finale was also leaked online ahead of its HBO and Max release.

In addition to D’Arcy, Cooke, Smith, Mitchell and Saban, “House of the Dragon” also stars Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell and Jefferson Hall.

“House of the Dragon” was renewed for a third season in June, just days ahead of its Season 2 premiere. Showrunner Ryan Condal then revealed on Monday that the “Game of Thrones” spin-off series would run for four seasons total.