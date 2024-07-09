‘House of the Dragon’ Scores Season-High 8.1 Million Viewers for Episode 4 on HBO and Max

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“House of the Dragon” Season 2 scored a season-best 8.1 million viewers for Sunday’s episode “A Dance of Dragons” across HBO and Max, the network said on Tuesday. The fourth episode of the season also had its strongest week yet on Max thanks to holiday weekend catch-up viewing.

The ratings numbers come as the Season 2 premiere of the “Game of Thrones” prequel series hit 7.8 million viewers, Max’s biggest single-day audience to date.

Season 2 hit its halfway point with a battle episode that also marked at least one major character death, spurring chatter across social media on Sunday night for one of the few appointment-viewing shows that still draws crowds at the precise time of its airing.

The show, which is run by Ryan Condal, is a cornerstone of HBO and Max’s content strategy going forward as the network aims to expand the universe of “Game of Thrones” series with yet another prequel series, “Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” already in production. Condal is serving as an EP on that show alongside author George R.R. Martin.

“House of the Dragon” will continue the story of the Targaryen Civil War for at least one more season as HBO swiftly renewed the show for a third season ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

The drama series airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.