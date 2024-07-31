HBO Says ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale Leaked Due to ‘Unintentional Release’ From 3rd Party Distributor

Update: After the Season 2 finale of “House of the Dragon” was posted on social media days ahead of its Sunday premiere, HBO says the leak was a result of a “unintentional release from an international third-party distributor.”

“We are aware that clips from the House of the Dragon season finale have surfaced across social media platforms,” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday. “The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor. HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max.”

Original story: Someone call HBO a plumber. For the second season in a row, the season finale for “House of the Dragon” has leaked online.

On Tuesday, 14 videos accounting for approximately 30 minutes from the finale for Season 2 of the “Game of Thrones” were posted Tuesday by a TikTok user who has since been suspended, according to Variety. However the videos were captured by other users and have since been posted to other social media sites including X/twitter and Reddit.

How the leak occurred isn’t known at this time. HBO is not providing screeners of the finale to journalists ahead of its premiere Sunday in an effort to safeguard spoilers. HBO representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

But in 2022, when the Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” showed up on torrent sites, HBO said in a statement, that a “distribution partner” somewhere in Europe, the Middle East or Northern Africa had something to do with it.

“We are aware that the 10th episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA [Europe, the Middle East and Africa] region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K,” the company said.

The “House of the Dragon” Season 2 finale premieres Sunday on HBO.