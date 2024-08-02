‘House of the Dragon’ Reclaims the Throne on Streaming Top 10 | Charts

What’s old is new once again. In the “Game of Thrones” universe, dragons take their place on top again this week. Heading into its season finale August 4, “House of the Dragon” Season 2 from Max has been in the Top 10 ever since it premiered in June.

But another old-is-new franchise came in second: Disney’s fifth “Ghostbusters” comedy, released on Netflix July 22, took the number two spot this week. The movie stars Paul Rudd and Patton Oswald, joining forces with veterans Bill Murray and Dan Akyryoid to fight a spectral army in New York City.

Netflix dominated the Top 10, with seven of the Top 10 titles coming from the streaming service.