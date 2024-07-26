Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: 11 Best Moments, From Céline Dion to Lady Gaga to an Eiffel Tower Light Show

Paris delivered an Olympics Opening Ceremony worthy of the world’s attention.

The spectacle directed by French actor and artistic director Thomas Jolly celebrated the over 10,000 athletes participating in this year’s games while showing the world French culture on the highest level.

In what felt like a true Tour de France, audiences around the world were able to walk through the Louvre Museum, sit underneath the Eiffel Tower, sail on the Seine and watch Parisian culture on full display.

Rumored performances by Lady Gaga and Céline Dion did not disappoint and surprise returns from fan-favorite athletes made the four-hour special well worth it.

Before President Emmanuel Macron of France announced the official start of the games, Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, thanked France for the “magical welcome” and gave a message of hope to the athletes before him.

“In our Olympic world, there is no global south or global north. In our Olympic world, we all belong. As Olympians, we respect each other. We care for each other,” he stated in his bilingual French and English remarks. “It is thanks to this solidarity that we can all come together tonight … Welcome to the best athletes of the world – welcome, Olympians!”

For the biggest moments from the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony, keep reading:

Soccer star Zinedine Zidane passes the Olympic Torch to the next generation

The winner of the 1998 World Cup opened the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony in a pre-recorded video. The French soccer star carried the Olympic Torch through colorful cars stuck in traffic a la “La La Land” until he finally reached a young trio and symbolically passing the torch to the next generation.

Who is Parkour Man?

A mysterious hooded figure in medieval-like garb carried the torch throughout Paris, doing parkour on top of buildings and bridges along the Seine River. He ushered the audience through the streets of Paris, guiding our gaze to each element of French culture put on display.

The Parade of Nations on the Seine gets rain

While the rain did not take away from the spectacle of the opening Ceremony, it certainly made its presence known. American athletes donned their finest Ralph Lauren blazers, drenched in rain but beaming with pride. LeBron James even sported a plastic poncho. Over 300,000 spectators flocked to the Seine to watch the festivities despite the summer shower.

Lady Gaga’s French, feathery number

The rumors were true: Lady Gaga made a feathery debut in the Paris Opening Ceremony in a number that was absolutely fresh. The pop star was revealed behind a feather fanfare as she sang a jazzy rendition of “Mon Truc En Plumes (My Life in Feathers),” a 1965 song by Zizi Jeanmarie. Gaga even sat at the piano to serenade the international audience before popping on a white feathered tail.

Construction workers dance on the Notre Dame

An ensemble of construction workers danced and flew around the Notre Dame Cathedral, still under renovation following a devastating fire in 2019. Dancers in the same construction costumes, splashed and stomped in puddles along the Seine in front of a breathtaking, gold-lined building. This number, choreographed by Maud Le Pladec, was part of the “Synchronicite” section of the program. The iconic Parisian landmark is set to reopen its doors in 2025.

Night at the Louvre Museum

The hooded tour guide took viewers to the Louvre Museum, but something didn’t seem right. Portraits came to life as a violin standard, Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Macabre,” played. In a pre-recorded video, broken glass indicated that the “Mona Lisa” was indeed missing.

Later in the program, the Minions brought their mischief to the screen and revealed that they were the culprits of the art theft. While the “Despicable Me” franchise is a product of Universal, French filmmaker Pierre-Louis Padang Coffin codirected four films and voiced many of the Minions.

A French rock pop-era: “Les Misérables” but make it metal

As a French cinema style title card “Liberte” filled the screen, a chorus of “Do You Hear the People Sing?” from “Les Misérables” echoed. Actors dressed in full French Revolution period costume reenacted the iconic battle cry. Seconds later, French heavy metal group Gojira jammed out on their electric guitars for a fiery, head-banging performance alongside French-Swiss opera singer Marina Viotti. Yes, you read that right. Artistic director Jolly delivered on his promise of highlighting the multicultural French art scene.

Aya Nakumara medley on the Pont des Arts

Nakumara, the world’s most popular contemporary French-speaking artist, performed a medley of two of her biggest hits, “Pookie” and “Djadja.” A marching band preceded the singer and a crew of dancers dressed in gold strutted across the Pont des Arts bridge as the French star wowed audiences.

A stripped down, flaming piano rendition of “Imagine”

Pianist Sofiane Pamart and singer Juliette Armanet performed a piano-only rendition of “Imagine,” the 1971 song by John Lennon. The song is regarded as a universal call for world peace and has been included in many Olympic opening ceremonies. The two artists performed their version of the song on a floating stage on the Seine River, while the piano was set aflame. At the conclusion of the number, a French cinema-style title card flashed the screen, reading “We Stand and Call for Peace.”

An Eiffel Tower light show with star-studded torch bearers

Unlike prior Olympics, several athletes had the opportunity to carry the Torch at this year’s opening ceremony. After a parade of flags underneath the Eiffel Tower, four highly decorated Olympians boarded a boat to officially ignite the Olympic flame. Serena Williams, Raphael Nadal, Nadia Comăneci and Carl Lewis cruised down the Seine to deliver the torch to the next round of athletes.

Athletes from across sports, age groups, nationalities and genders met at the Louvre to officially usher in the games. French judo champion Teddy Riner and three-time gold medal sprinter Marie-José Pérec carried the torch to light the cauldron, attached to a giant hot-air balloon, alerting all of Paris that the Games had begun.

Céline Dion’s tear-jerking Eiffel Tower performance

To conclude the picturesque ceremonies, Céline Dion performed Edith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour” under the Eiffel Tower. The rain continued to sprinkle as the singer stunned audiences with her beautiful rendition of the French anthem. This marked Dion’s first performance since 2022 following her diagnosis with stiff person’s syndrome. The performance brought tears to commentator and singer Kelly Clarkson.

“It’s just incredible what she’s overcome. To have that moment… she’s a vocal athlete,” Clarkson said.