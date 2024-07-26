Lady Gaga Kicks Off Olympics in Feathery French Style | Video

The rumors were true: Lady Gaga, who was spotted in Paris this week, did perform at the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony.

After peeking out from a cluster of pink and white feathers, the singer gave a jazzy rendition of “Mon Truc En Plumes (My Life in Feathers),” a 1965 song by Zizi Jeanmarie.

Renée Marcelle “Zizi” Jeanmaire was a French ballet dancer, actress and singer who found fame after playing the title role in the 1949 London ballet “Carmen.” She went on to appear in several Hollywood films, including the 1957 musical comedy “Folies-Bergère” and 1961’s “Black Tights” along with Cyd Charisse and Moira Shearer.

Watch the performance below:

Gaga was seen in social media videos Monday waving to fans outside her car in Paris, and photographed earlier performing on the steps leading down to the famed Seine river.

French President Emmanuel Macron could not confirm or deny if another star, Celine Dion was going to appear at the opening ceremony, but said he would be “immensely happy” if she dod.

“Apparently she has arrived in Paris, it’s great!” Macron told broadcast station Info France 2 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the told media, “It would be great news because she’s a tremendous artist. I would be immensely happy if she could be at this opening ceremony like all our compatriots,” he said on Wednesday.

The French-Canadian singer has not performed since she revealed in 2022 that she she had been diagnosed with “stiff person syndrome,” a rare neurological disease.

The 2020 Olympics — which were delayed until July 2021 due to the COVID pandemic — featured performances from John Legend and Keith Urban, who dueted on the John Lennon and Yoko Ono classic “Imagine.”

Lady Gaga, who has performed live at the Super Bowl and numerous award shows, including the Oscars and Grammys, previously performed at the 2015 European Games, also singing “Imagine.” The multi-sport event was held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Oscar-winning singer/songwriter recently performed several dates at the Dolby Live Theatre at the Park MGM in Las Vegas as part of her “Lady Gaga: Jazz and Piano” residency.

She also stars as Harley Quinn in the upcoming “Joker” sequel “Joker: Folie à Deux,” opposite Joaquin Phoenix, who reprises his Oscar-winning role in the film, which opens on Oct. 4.