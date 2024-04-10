‘Joker 2’ Trailer: Lady Gaga Makes Her Bow as Harley Quinn in Musical Sequel | Video

Brace yourselves, little monsters: Lady Gaga is about to show yet another side to her talent as Harley Quinn in “Joker: Folie a Deux,” which got its first trailer released on Tuesday during Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon presentation.



You can watch it above now.

The trailer is all about the wild, destructive love the Joker and Quinn share. It opens with an emaciated Joaquin Phoenix in prison as guards are opening doors and waking prisoners. The instrumental intro to the Burt Bacharach-Hal David classic “What the World Needs Now Is Love” begins to play as the Joker walks a prison hallway.

“We use music to make us whole. To balance the fractures within ourselves,” A man says in a voiceover.

Gaga’s Quinn then says, “I’m nobody. I haven’t done anything with my life like you have.”

The pair are then seen dancing in front of the moon in Gotham, dressed to the nines and in love, as the song continues. There are also scenes of terror and destruction, explosions and, inevitably, the psychological disintegration of the Joker himself. The dream/nightmare bubble is popped when the footage ends with Gaga visiting Joker at Arkham Asylum. She tells him, “I want to see the real you.”

“Joker 2” promises to blend the story of Arthur Fleck’s transformation into the Joker with the long-told origin story of Harley Quinn, first written in the 1994 Batman comic “Mad Love.” In it, Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum, looks to learn more about the Joker for a series of tell-all crime books, but is manipulated by the Clown Prince of Crime into falling in love with him and becoming his sidekick.

In 2019, “Joker” became one of the most successful comic book films of all time, earning the distinction of being the first R-rated movie to earn $1 billion at the global box office and the first movie based on a comic book to earn the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. It also won a pair of Academy Awards for Phoenix’s lead performance and Hildur Guðnadóttir’s score.