‘The View’ Audience Boos JD Vance for 180 on Trump

J.D. Vance is walking back his previous criticisms of Donald Trump now that he’s been chosen as the convicted felon’s running mate for 2024 — and the audience of “The View” wasn’t impressed by the move on Tuesday morning. In fact, those at the show booed the senator for his sudden 180.

Following Trump’s selection of Vance, many have been quick to point out that Vance himself was once staunchly opposed to Trump’s candidacy, calling him “America’s Hitler,” amongst other things. That includes Fox News host Sean Hannity, who questioned Vance about his past comments while at the RNC on Monday.

“Well Sean, I don’t hide from that,” Vance said, despite the fact that he has deleted previous social media posts criticizing Trump. “I was certainly skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016, but President Trump was a great president, and he changed my mind. And I think he changed the minds of a lot of Americans, because again, he delivered that peace and prosperity.”

Vance added that, back in ’16, he thought Trump would “be so different, a terrible threat to democracy” — Trump did refuse to accept the results of a democratic election, falsely claiming there was widespread election interference — before pivoting to insult President Biden.

According to Vance, Biden is the one attempting to “undermine American law and order” by prosecuting Trump, even though most of the lawsuits Trump has been facing have been at a state level.

“I actually think it’s a good thing, when you see somebody, you were wrong about them, you ought to admit the mistake and admit you were wrong,” Vance concluded.

As Tuesday’s ABC clip ended and cut back to Whoopi at the table, the audience members of “The View” immediately began booing Vance until Whoopi put her hand up to stop them and get the actual conversation started.

