‘The Daily Show’ Sets Live Episode to Close Out RNC After Canceling On-the-Ground Shows

Despite canceling its initial plans to cover the Republican National Convention live from Milwaukee in the wake of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, “The Daily Show” has once again decided to close out the political event with special coverage.

Comedy Central has announced that this week’s schedule for the late night show will include Jon Stewart hosting Tuesday and the news desk handling Wednesday, followed by live coverage from the New York studio on Thursday on the final day of the RNC (the network also canceled Monday’s episode in light of Saturday’s campaign rally shooting in Pennsylvania).

“‘The Daily Show’ will not broadcast Monday (tomorrow), but we’ll be back up Tuesday through Thursday from our NYC studio,” the show shared on X on Sunday. “Our apologies for the inconvenience, but due to logistical issues and the evolving situation in Milwaukee, we need to reschedule our events on the ground in Wisconsin and will look to make those up in the coming weeks.”

The update comes a day after Trump picked Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance to be his vice presidential running mate, while also making an appearance at the RNC on Monday.

Additionally, U.S. Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle issued a statement regarding security for the Wisconsin convention in the wake of this weekend’s shooting where one spectator was killed.

“I am confident in the security plan our Secret Service RNC coordinator and our partners have put in place, which we have reviewed and strengthened in the wake of Saturday’s shooting. The security plans for National Special Security Events are designed to be flexible,” she wrote in an official press release. “As the conventions progress, and in accordance with the direction of the president, the Secret Service will continuously adapt our operations as necessary in order to ensure the highest level of safety and security for convention attendees, volunteers and the City of Milwaukee.”

With that said, Stewart’s late night talk show is still intent on covering the Democratic National Convention live from Chicago starting Aug. 22.

“The Daily Show” normally airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. EST on Comedy Central, though this Thursday’s live coverage is set to air at 11:30 p.m. EST.