Donald Trump Grazed, Shooter and Audience Member Killed at Pennsylvania Rally

Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump was apparently shot at during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. Trump had been addressing the crowd for around five minutes when shots rang out. Trump seemed to grab at his right ear before he was told to duck by Secret Service agents who jumped on top of him.

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania,” the Secret Service said in a statement, shared by communications chief Anthony Guglielmi. “The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

A Trump spokesperson issued a statement, shared by the New York Times, which read, “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”

A member of the audience was killed, as was the shooter, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger told press outlets. Another audience member remains in serious condition. A Secret Service member was heard saying “shooter down” shortly after Trump was apparently grazed by a bullet.

Following the shots, Trump appeared to have blood on his face as he held up his fist and mouthed “Fight” at the crowd several times while being led away by his Secret Service detail. The crowd broke into a “USA” chant.

Trump was seen in video and photos from the event with blood on his right ear and across his face following the shots.

CNN reported that pool reporters at the rally heard “a series of loud explosions or loud bangs,” followed by Secret Service agents rushing in to protect Trump. “The Secret Service went and immediately covered President Trump. Pool heard residual bangs afterward,” a press pool report read. “Agents grabbed Trump, who was seen waving his fists in the air.”

NBC’s Dasha Burns described the moment that shots rang out. “We were in the middle of all of this as this all transpired. We were getting off of the press riser, getting to the ground level where all of the attendees are on the grass here at this venue. We heard at first what I thought might have been fireworks. I even saw a little bit of smoke — wasn’t sure what was going on.”

“My producer Bianca and I then realized this might be something more serious. We then got ourselves behind a barricade for safety. Trying to make sure our colleagues and peers around us were safe. Everyone ducked down. As you see in that video, the former president ducked down. Secret service came and protected him. People in the audience hear those who were attending — initial confusion.”

“This is not something you are expecting when you are at an event like this. We get down on the ground. We hear those continued pop, pop, pop, pop, pops. They kept going. It felt like for a long time for those of us who were here on site,” Burns concluded.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram tweeted that Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser said that it appeared multiple members of the crowd may have been shot.

CBS’s Scott MacFarlane commented, “Let me be unequivocal about something. This is a security failure of epic, historic proportions, that there was some type of explosive noise.”

Politicians, public figures rush to decry violence

Following what appeared to be an attempted assassination of the former president, politicians and other notable public figures released a flood of statements in support of Trump and decrying the violence.

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy,” former President Barack Obama wrote. “Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.”

Former Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan delivered one of the most emotional responses, writing, “F–king unacceptable. Zero tolerance for violence of any sort. I pray the former President is ok and all attendees. I don’t give a s–t what ur politics are. The competition is at the ballot box, not with guns. Let’s pray for peace and nonviolence in America.”

However, some took the moment to go on the attack, notably far-right Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Democrats wanted this to happen,” she wrote. “They’ve wanted Trump gone for years and they’re prepared to do anything to make that happen.”

She went on to list members of Congress who she said had cosponsored legislation to end the former president’s Secret Service protection.

“Why would they want that? You know the reason,” the representative continued. “Others may have been killed —innocent people that were there supporting President Trump and all they wanted was to Make America Great Again and they may have been murdered for it. Thank GOD Secret Service was there for Trump and everyone else at today’s rally.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, himself a former presidential candidate, issued a statement that read, “Political violence is absolutely unacceptable. I wish Donald Trump, and anyone else who may have been hurt, a speedy recovery.”

Political violence is absolutely unacceptable.



Former presidential candidate and Biden transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement, “In this horrible moment, encouraged to hear President Trump’s team indicate that the former president is doing well. An entire nation must speak with one voice today to completely and unequivocally reject all political violence.”

Elon Musk seized the moment to endorse Trump for president. In a short post shared on X that included video of Trump from after the shooting, “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”

“Reports of the shooting in Pennsylvania are horrifying,” Rep. Liz Cheney wrote. “Violence of any kind has no place in American politics. We are grateful for the reaction of Secret Service and other law enforcement and pray for the former president and all those injured.”

Meghan McCain wrote, “Please join me and my family in immediately praying for our great nation and the entire Trump family.”