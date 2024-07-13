Biden ‘Grateful’ Trump Is Safe, Condemns Violence: ‘I’m Praying for Him and His Family’

President Joe Biden condemned the violence at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, during which Trump was shot and received non-life threatening injuries.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well,” Biden said in a statement. “I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.”

“Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety,” the president’s statement continued. “There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Numerous other political leaders were quick to condemn Saturday’s shooting, an apparent assassination attempt of Trump, at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted, “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 13, 2024

Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote, “Political violence is absolutely unacceptable. I wish Donald Trump, and anyone else who may have been hurt, a speedy recovery.”

Political violence is absolutely unacceptable.



I wish Donald Trump, and anyone else who may have been hurt, a speedy recovery. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 13, 2024

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg also commented, “In this horrible moment, encouraged to hear President Trump’s team indicate that the former president is doing well. An entire nation must speak with one voice today to completely and unequivocally reject all political violence.”

In this horrible moment, encouraged to hear President Trump’s team indicate that the former president is doing well.



An entire nation must speak with one voice today to completely and unequivocally reject all political violence. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) July 13, 2024

Liz Cheney echoed sentiments expressed by Obama and Sanders. “Reports of the shooting in Pennsylvania are horrifying,” she said. “Violence of any kind has no place in American politics. We are grateful for the reaction of Secret Service and other law enforcement and pray for the former president and all those injured.”

Reports of the shooting in Pennsylvania are horrifying. Violence of any kind has no place in American politics. We are grateful for the reaction of Secret Service and other law enforcement and pray for the former president and all those injured. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) July 13, 2024

Ted Cruz shared a photo of Trump bleeding from his right ear with his fist raised and wrote, “Extraordinary. God bless President Trump.”

Extraordinary.



God bless President Trump. pic.twitter.com/GEipCSwl6G — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 13, 2024

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed Democrats in a heated message posted to X. She wrote, “Democrats wanted this to happen. They’ve wanted Trump gone for years and they’re prepared to do anything to make that happen. Just this congress, Reps. Troy A. Carter Sr., Barbara Lee, Frederica Wilson, Yvette D. Clarke, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Jasmine Crockett, Joyce Beatty, and Steve Cohen all cosponsored legislation to TERMINATE Trump’s Secret Service protection.”

“Why would they want that? You know the reason. Others may have been killed —innocent people that were there supporting President Trump and all they wanted was to Make America Great Again and they may have been murdered for it. Thank GOD Secret Service was there for Trump and everyone else at today’s rally.”

Democrats wanted this to happen. They’ve wanted Trump gone for years and they’re prepared to do anything to make that happen.



Just this congress, Reps. Troy A. Carter Sr., Barbara Lee, Frederica Wilson, Yvette D. Clarke, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Jasmine Crockett, Joyce Beatty,… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 13, 2024

Speaker of House Mike Johnson wrote, “Kelly and I are praying for President Trump and all the attendees of the campaign rally today in Pennsylvania, and we send our gratitude to the law enforcement who responded at the scene.”

“I have been briefed by law enforcement and am continuing to monitor the developments. This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned.”