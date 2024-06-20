Jon Stewart is headed to the Republican and Democratic National Conventions as part of “The Daily Show” and Comedy Central’s live “Indecision 2024” coverage.

Stewart, who returned to the late night program in February, will host the live RNC show from Milwaukee’s Marcus Performing Arts Center on July 18 and the live DNC show at Chicago’s Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture on Aug. 22.

He’ll split hosting duties with the news team, who will also be on the ground to assist with coverage. They include Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic, alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black. New additions include Troy Iwata, Josh Johnson, and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

For over two decades, the show has had special coverage across every presidential and midterm election cycle, including originating a full week of shows from the RNC and DNC and battleground states like Georgia, Florida, Ohio, Illinois and from Washington, D.C.

Additionally, the series has developed field pieces that dive deeper on major issues, candidate profiles, biofilms and set interviews with leaders from both parties.

Previous candidates and political figures who have joined the show include President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Clinton, President Bill Clinton, Pete Buttigieg, Gretchen Whitmer, John McCain, Nikki Haley, Rand Paul, John Kasich, Chris Christie, Tim Scott, Larry Hogan and Lindsey Graham, among others.

The full week of shows will run from July 15 to 18 at the RNC and Aug. 19 to 22 at the DNC. Guests and additional information will be announced at a later date.

“The Daily Show” is executive produced by showrunner and writer Jen Flanz, Stewart and James “Baby Doll” Dixon. Ramin Hedayati, Justin Melkmann and Zhubin Parang serve as co-executive producers, Ian Berger, Max Browning, Pam DePace, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer and Elise Terrell are supervising producers, and Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Brittany Radocha, Shawna Shepherd and Beth Shorr are producers. Dan Amira is head writer and producer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as senior writers.

The series is directed by David Paul Meyer. Sushil Dayal is executive in charge of production for “The Daily Show,” and Ari Pearce and Matthew Parillo serve as executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+ and Comedy Central VOD.