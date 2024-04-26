Sharing hosting duties on Thursday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Ronny Chieng and Jordan Klepper spent the first segment of the show talking about Donald Trump a lot.

And Klepper, after discussing the SCOTUS hearing over Trump’s disturbing immunity claims, suggested an amusing compromise to resolve the dispute that involves being able to sleep with Lenny Kravitz.

“The conservative justices think Trump should have immunity. The liberal justices don’t. How about we meet halfway?” Klepper said.

“Instead of complete immunity, presidents get a hall pass of five crimes that are totally okay. If you have the chance. For example, mine would be bribery, insurrection, wire fraud, perjury and Lenny Kravitz,” Klepper said.

“Money. I mean, money laundering,” he corrected himself. “I got my hall passes mixed up.”

That’s when Chieng interjected with a fun observation of his own. “I mean, it’s kind of crazy. The Supreme Court might actually make the president immune from the law. I mean, isn’t this America’s whole thing? No kings? I mean, that’s why those people threw the tea in the river. I mean, what a waste. You could have kept all that tea.”

“That’s my main concern as well, Ronny,” Klepper joked.

After that, they switched gears to talk about Trump’s ongoing criminal trial in New York City, starting with how Trump stopped a construction site on the way to the courthouse for a photo op with construction workers. About this, Chieng also had a fun observation.

“Those construction workers appear to really love Trump. Either that, or they showed up with all their unpaid invoices,” he said, referring to Trump’s infamous history of breaking contracts and refusing to pay contractors.

