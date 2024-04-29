“The Daily Show” will hit the road this summer for “Indecision 2024,” the late night program’s on-the-ground coverage of the 2024 Republican and Democratic national conventions.

Building on its legacy of special election coverage since 2000, “The Daily Show” will have a full week of shows from the RNC in Milwaukee (July 15-18) and the DNC in Chicago (August 19-22), airing weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

Guests and ticket information for the shows will be announced at a later date.

For over two decades, the show has had special coverage across every presidential and midterm election cycle, including originating a full week of shows from the RNC and DNC and battleground states like Georgia, Florida, Ohio, Illinois and from Washington, D.C. Additionally, the series has developed field pieces that dive deeper on major issues, candidate profiles, biofilms and set interviews with leaders from both parties.

Previous candidates and political figures who have joined the show include President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Clinton, President Bill Clinton, Pete Buttigieg, Gretchen Whitmer, John McCain, Nikki Haley, Rand Paul, John Kasich, Chris Christie, Tim Scott, Larry Hogan and Lindsey Graham, among others.

“The Daily Show” is executive produced by showrunner and writer Jen Flanz, returning host Jon Stewart and James “Baby Doll” Dixon.

Ramin Hedayati, Justin Melkmann and Zhubin Parang serve as co-executive producers, Ian Berger, Max Browning, Pam DePace, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer and Elise Terrell are supervising producers, and Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Brittany Radocha, Shawna Shepherd and Beth Shorr are producers. Dan Amira is head writer and producer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as senior writers.

The series is directed by David Paul Meyer. Sushil Dayal is executive in charge of production for “The Daily Show,” and Ari Pearce and Matthew Parillo serve as executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.