Jon Stewart’s “The Weekly Show” podcast will debut across all major platforms on June 6, with new episodes every Thursday, TheWrap can reveal.

“It’s going to be called The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart because I have no imagination and so I just thought, ‘Well geez, it’s on once a week and I do ‘The Daily Show,’ although even that I’m only doing once a week,” Stewart explains in a trailer for the podcast, which you can watch above. “I really don’t know why I’m calling it ‘The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart’ but that’s what we’re doing.”

The MTV Entertainment Studios podcast, which is produced by Paramount Audio in association with Busboy Productions, will see the host dive into the most critical topics across current events, featuring a variety of guests, including newsmakers, authors and celebrities.

“TGIT you’ll say, thank God it’s Thursday,” Stewart says with a sigh. “Yeah, it’ll get better.”

The move marks an extension of Stewart’s partnership with Comedy Central following his grand return to “The Daily Show” in February.

His first appearance back on the late night program drew in 1.85 million in total same-day viewers across Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land, according to Nielsen. On Comedy Central alone, the telecast scored 930,000 total viewers, marking the biggest audience “The Daily Show” had seen since 2018. In delayed viewing, that figure climbed to over 3 million viewers. And in his second week back, the show’s ratings grew 42% over his first appearance.

Stewart is back to host only on Mondays as a part of the show’s 2024 election cycle coverage, with the correspondent news team holding down the fort the rest of the week. He executive produces the series alongside showrunner Jen Flanz and James “Baby Doll” Dixon. The franchise’s growth has also extended in the audio space following Stewart’s return, as “The Daily Show: Ears Edition,” also produced by Paramount Audio, claimed a spot as a Top 10 Comedy podcast.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 pm ET. Dixon Talent and WME made the podcast deal. Check out the full trailer for “The Weekly Show” in the video above.