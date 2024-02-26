You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Jon Stewart’s return to “The Daily Show” has continued to boost the Comedy Central late night program’s ratings, with his latest appearance on Feb. 19 bringing in 2.44 million total viewers, according to Nielsen live plus three-day viewing.

The figure marks a 48% increase from the 1.65 million viewers the previous week. The show is also up 23% with young adults, with a 0.288 rating compared to 0.217 in the previous week.

In addition to Stewart, total viewers for its Tuesday through Thursday broadcasts hosted by Desi Lydic brought in 746,000 viewers, up 37% compared to the 2023 guest host’s 546,000.

Stewart returned to “The Daily Show” for the first time in over a decade earlier this month.

His first show back brought in 3.06 million total viewers across Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land, as well as its encore airing on Comedy Central, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day figures.

Stewart is back to host only on Mondays as a part of the show’s 2024 election cycle coverage, with the correspondent news team holding down the fort during the rest of the week. He executive produces the series alongside showrunner Jen Flanz and James “Baby Doll” Dixon.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 pm ET.