It’s hard to find anyone who believes that Jon Stewart’s return to “The Daily Show” is a bad move for the storied late night institution — or for Comedy Central.

The comedian known for his biting political satire is on the Mount Rushmore of late-night greats alongside Jay Leno, Johnny Carson and David Letterman. His 16-year-stint sent the ratings of Comedy Central soaring and he was a powerhouse with advertisers.

But it’s been nine years since he sat in the host chair. In that time the show’s ratings fell off a cliff amid a broader decline of cable television and a lack of interest among Gen Z viewers.