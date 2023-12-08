Who Will Host ‘The Daily Show’? Michael Kosta Beats Celebrities in Round 2 of Guest Host Trials

A year after Trevor Noah’s departure, Comedy Central still has not named a permanent replacement for “The Daily Show,” and pressure is reportedly building for Paramount to select a new host ahead of the 2024 election.

In the second wave of its guest-host experiment, correspondents of the late-night talk show outpaced celebrity anchors with viewers. Michael Kosta, who kicked off the latest round of guest hosts on Oct. 16, was the most-watched guest host of the new lineup, averaging 545,500 total average viewers for his week as host, according to live plus seven-day Nielsen figures.

“The Daily Show” news team takeover hosted by Dulcé Sloan, Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper — which hosted three days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday rather than four — scored the second-highest viewership of the hosts with an average of 530,333 total viewers.

