Charlamagne Tha God, Michelle Wolf and Desus Nice are among the next wave of guest hosts coming to “The Daily Show,” the program told TheWrap exclusively.

TDS’ news team will have the opportunity to take over the late night Comedy Central program’s iconic desk, tag teaming anchoring duties at the end of May. Lewis Black and Ronny Chieng will also be given their own solo guest hosting opportunities.

Specific dates for the guest hosts are below:

The week of May 15th: Charlamagne Tha God

The week of May 22nd: News Team Takeover

The week of June 5th: Michelle Wolf

The week of June 12th: Ronny Chieng

The week of June 20th: Lewis Black

The week of June 26th: Desus Nice

Additional details on the News Team Takeover will be revealed at a later date.

The latest round of “Daily Show” guest hosts comes as a search is underway for a permanent replacement following Trevor Noah’s exit in December.

In 2023 thus far, “The Daily Show” has seen its ratings climb 21% compared to the same weeks a year ago. On the social side, views are up 25% versus the same period last year. Episodes are getting a higher share with guest hosts and larger social volume compared to what Noah was getting.

A source familiar with the matter told TheWrap that “The Daily Show” has been saving its marketing budget for when a formal new host is locked in.

The first round of guest hosting was kicked off earlier this year by celebrities including Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, Hasan Minhaj, Marlon Wayans, Kal Penn, Al Franken and John Leguizamo.

Following Leguizamo, TDS correspondent Roy Wood Jr. stepped in for the week of April 3. Contributor Jordan Klepper, who stepped in to guest host this week, will wrap up his duties on Thursday.

Actress and fellow TDS correspondent Desi Lydic will pick up hosting duties for the week of April 24, Dulcé Sloan will host the week of May 1 and Michael Kosta is set for the week of May 8.

“The Daily Show,” which airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, is written and executive produced by showrunner Jen Flanz.

In addition to Flanz, the show is co-executive produced by Ramin Hedayati, Justin Melkmann and Zhubin Parang. Ian Berger, Max Browning, Pam DePace, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer, and Elise Terrell serve as supervising producers and Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Brittany Radocha, Shawna Shepherd and Beth Shorr serve as producers. Dan Amira is head writer and producer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as senior writers.

The series is directed by David Paul Meyer. Sushil Dayal is executive in charge of production for “The Daily Show,” and Ari Pearce and Matthew Parillo serve as executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.