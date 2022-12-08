Trevor Noah Ends Final ‘The Daily Show’ by Thanking Fans: ‘I Am So Grateful to You’ (Video)

In his final remarks to the audience as host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah thanked fans for their support, and remembered some of the highs and lows of his time hosting — and paid tribute to the Black women who he said changed his life.

You can watch his final remarks as host at the top of the page now.

“I am so grateful to you,” Noah said. “Each and every one of you.”

Noah then looked back on how things have changed since he took the unenviable job of replacing Jon Stewart as host of the show. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he said as the audience said “aw” in unison.

But that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing, Noah explained. “I always think it’s good, that’s how comedy is, funny enough. I remember all my shows, there weren’t tickets — empty seats. And then I look at this now, I don’t take it for granted, ever.”

“Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I’m doing, I always appreciate because I know the empty seat that sits behind us. Thank you. Thank you to people who watch, the people who share the clips, you know? Everyone who’s had an opinion. Everyone who’s been kind enough and gracious enough,” he continued.

“Even if it’s a critique, doesn’t have to be praise. If someone watches, ‘I don’t like what you do, but I watch,’ I want to say I appreciate those people. Even the people who hate watch, we still got the ratings, thank you,” he joked. “I’m eternally grateful to you.

“And, this is random, to some, but special shout out to Black women. I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas, people are like ‘oh Trevor you’re so smart,’ and I’m like, who do you think teaches me? You know? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me? From my mom, my gran, aunts, all these Black women in my life,” Noah continued.

“But then, in America as well. I always tell people, if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women. Because, unlike everyone else, Black women can’t afford to f— around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad. Especially in America, but any place where Black people exist, whether it’s Brazil, whether it’s South Africa, wherever it is, things go bad, Black people know that it gets worse for them,” Noah said.

“Black women in particular, they know what s— is. Genuinely. People always be shocked, like ‘why do Black women turn out the way they do in America, why do they vote the way [they do],’ yeah because they know what happens if things do not go the way they should. They cannot afford to f— around and find out,” Noah explained.

“So, Black women who have taught me, all of them, the scholars online, the authors, everybody, the Roxanne Gays, the Tracy McMillan Cottoms… briliant, brilliant women,” He said. “Taking the time to inform me, to educate me, to argue with me… laughed with me, talked about everything from sexual assault to what life is like. I’ll tell you now, do yourself a favor, if you truly want to know what to do, or how to do it, or maybe the best way or the most equitable way, talk to Black women. They’re a lot of the reason that I’m here. I’m so grateful to them, I’m so grateful to every single one of you. It has been an honor, thank you,” Noah concluded.