Trevor Noah congratulated Raphael Warnock on his Senate win in the Georgia runoff election, while joking that he would not have been as “gracious” as the former pastor given his “walking vasectomy commercial” of an opponent, former football player Herschel Walker.

“You couldn’t have had a race between two more different candidates when you think about it,” “The Daily Show” host said. “When you take a moment, when you step away from the race, do you understand how crazy this was? You had Raphael Warnock, a pastor who was preaching at the same church as MLK, and Herschel Walker, a man who thinks MLK is how you spell ‘milk.'”

Despite this, the comedian noted that the election victory was “really close.” Warnock won by a razor-thin margin of 50.7%, ensuring a Democratic majority in the Senate and maintaining the seat in the party’s control for the next six years.

Noah added, “In fact, if I was Raphael Warnock, my victory speech wouldn’t have been me smiling. I would have been a lot more different. He’s a gracious man. He was talking about democracy and America’s promise. I would have been up there like, ‘Are you people kidding me with this sh–? You guys are giving me a two-point win over this walking vasectomy commercial? Are you kidding me?’ But he’s a better man.”

Walker, a Donald Trump-backed candidate, notably ran a scandal-ridden campaign, in which it was revealed that the anti-abortion sports star-turned-politician paid for a woman to undergo one after she became pregnant by him in 2009. A different woman later came forward to say she was pressured to have one as well in 1993. Additionally, one of Walker’s former girlfriends alleged he had physically abused her during a 2005 argument.