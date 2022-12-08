Twice impeached former president Donald Trump is once again drawing backlash for his dinner company this week, after an event at Mar-a-Lago featured a prominent QAnon conspiracy theorist.

In photos and video posted online on Tuesday night, it was revealed that Liz Crokin, who has actively pushed unfounded conspiracy theories like “pizzagate” was a featured speaker at the event at Mar-a-Lago. In other photos, Crokin is with Trump specifically, with the two giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

“It’s not good when you mingle with a conspiracy theorist to distract from your dinner with a white supremacist,” Fallon joked.

Of course, Trump actually had dinner with not one, but two white supremacists earlier this month, after hosting Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago as well. Ye was recently kicked off of Twitter once again for antisemitic images and messaging, while Fuentes is a known Holocaust denier.

In the days following that dinner, Trump claimed that he had no idea who Nick Fuentes was, let alone that he was coming to the dinner. According to the twice impeached former president, Fuentes unexpectedly came as a guest of Ye’s.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Fallon poked fun at Trump for reportedly having even more classified documents in his possession, this time in a storage unit in Florida.

“Yeah, we were just a week away from our most classified secrets ending up on an episode of ‘Storage Wars,'” Fallon mocked. “I mean, really. A storage unit. You know that you’ve stolen too many top secret documents when you can’t even fit them all in your house.”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.