‘The Daily Show': Al Franken, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman and Hasan Minhaj Among Guest Hosts After Trevor Noah Exit

“The Daily Show” will use a rotating panel of guest hosts, including Al Franken, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman and Hasan Minhaj, beginning Jan. 17 after Trevor Noah’s exit, Comedy Central said Tuesday.

Noah’s final show is Thursday, Dec. 8. The comedian, who took over after Jon Stewart’s exit, is leaving hosting duties after seven years.

“As we enter Trevor’s final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions,“ said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Paramount Media Networks, in a statement. “Trevor redefined the show, as did Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to reimagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented Daily Show team.”

Also among the guest hosts are Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans.

The current news team includes Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and streams the following morning on Paramount+.