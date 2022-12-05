Though Trevor Noah seems pretty set to return to stand-up comedy after his final episode hosting “The Daily Show” later this month, he does have some other options at hand. He might even go back to college to get a degree in IT.

In a new “Between the Scenes” segment released on Monday morning, Noah revealed that he used to love building computers while he was in high school, and only got into comedy as a means of working and saving money. So, once his tenure with the show is up this year, Noah joked that maybe he’ll go back and achieve that goal.

“I was trying to save up enough money to go to university so that I could study IT at the time. And then I just carried on working, and I haven’t stopped since,” Noah explained. “So now, maybe I’ll go to university and finally get that degree and do that, yeah. So, I love doing that.”

The host then recalled a story in which he put his tech knowledge to use and helped a woman pick out a laptop to buy her grandson at Best Buy — despite the fact that he didn’t actually work at Best Buy at the time — because he also really liked the idea of being a salesman.

“I hate how uninformed some sales people are. And then you walk in and they don’t tell you anything,” he said.

And, if all else failed, Noah added that he might enjoy being a teacher. But, he would only want to teach young kids, so he could give them little tidbits of ridiculous — and fake — knowledge.

“Young kids, they’re always trying to learn. They don’t think they know anything. And you can just tell them the craziest s— and they believe you,” Noah joked. “I’d give them 99% real information and then 1% just random s— that I would hope would stick with them in their brains, so that they say it as an adult at a dinner table, ’cause they ‘learned’ it.”

You can watch Noah’s full “Between the Scenes” segment in the video above.