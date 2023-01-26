Trevor Noah has officially departed "The Daily Show."
Well, technically he did that back in December, after seven years of hosting the nightly show. Now, a new season is underway, and a new permanent host has yet to be chosen. In Noah's stead, Comedy Central will have a series of guest hosts, taking over duties for a week at a time.
“Trevor redefined the show, as did Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to reimagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented Daily Show team," Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Paramount Media Networks, said in a statement back in December.
Here's everyone you can expect to see, and when they'll be there.
Leslie Jones -- Jones hosted the first week of shows for the new year, beginning on January 17. During her time on the show, she called out everyone she could, from George Santos to Joe Biden.
Wanda Sykes -- "The Daily Show" was taken over by Wanda Sykes after Leslie Jones. Sykes began her week of shows on January 23, discussing everything from classified documents to Swifties' legal battle with Ticketmaster.
D.L. Hughley -- Once Wanda Sykes finishes her week of shows, one of the "Big Four" from "The Original Kings of Comedy" will take over. D.L. Hughley's first show will be on January 30.
Chelsea Handler -- Comedian Chelsea Handler is set to host her week of shows beginning on February 6. She has made no secret of the fact that she is in discussion to possibly take over the gig full time, noting that there need to be more women in late night television.
Sarah Silverman -- Following Chelsea Handler is another beloved woman in comedy: Sarah Silverman. She'll be hosting the week of February 13.
Al Franken -- Al Franken guest hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for a spell while Kimmel was out attending to family matters, and now, he's bringing his abilities to "The Daily Show." Unfortunately, dates for his hosting tenure have not been announced yet.
John Leguizamo -- Fresh off a slew of hits on the big screen -- including "Violent Night" and "The Menu" -- John Leguizamo is headed back to the small screen for a week on "The Daily Show." As of this writing though, his dates have not been announced.
Hasan Minhaj -- Comedian Hasan Minhaj dropped a new comedy special on Netflix to close out 2022. Now, to kick off 2023, he'll be guest hosting "The Daily Show" for a bit. Dates for his appearances are forthcoming.
Kal Penn -- Most recently, Kal Penn was tapped to head up to the North Pole in Disney+'s "The Santa Clauses." Now, he's headed to Comedy Central. Dates have yet to be announced for Penn's hosting stint on "The Daily Show."
Marlon Wayans -- Marlon Wayans will also be part of the guest host rotation. And, like the guest hosts above him on this list, dates for when that's happening have yet to be announced.