“The Daily Show” is tapping its correspondents and contributors for the next wave of guest hosting as the search continues for a permanent replacement after Trevor Noah’s exit in December, including Lewis Black, Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic.

Wood will kick things off, hosting during the week of April 3. After Wood, the following will serve as guest-hosts:

Week of April 17 – Jordan Klepper

Week of April 24 – Desi Lydic

Week of May 1 – Dulcé Sloan

Week of May 8 – Michael Kosta

Black and Ronny Chieng are also slated to guest host, thought their dates are yet to be announced.

The news comes as John Leguizamo is set to wrap up the first round of celebrity guest hosts next week. Previous celebrity guest hosts have included Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Chelsea Hanlder, Sarah Silverman, Hasan Minhaj, Marlon Wayans, Kal Penn and Al Franken.

“The Daily Show” has seen its quarterly ratings to date climb 13% over the same weeks last year despite not putting a large amount of marketing into each guest host. On the social side, quarterly views are up 16% compared to the same weeks last year.

A source familiar with the matter told TheWrap that The Daily Show is saving its marketing budget for when a formal new host is locked in.

“The Daily Show,” which airs on Comedy Central weeknights at 11 p.m. ET, is written and executive produced by showrunner Jen Flanz.

In addition to Flanz, the show is co-executive produced by Ramin Hedayati, Justin Melkmann and Zhubin Parang. Ian Berger, Max Browning, Pam DePace, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer, and Elise Terrell serve as supervising producers and Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Brittany Radocha, Shawna Shepherd and Beth Shorr serve as producers. Dan Amira is head writer and producer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as senior writers.

The series is directed by David Paul Meyer. Sushil Dayal is executive in charge of production for “The Daily Show,” and Ari Pearce and Matthew Parillo serve as executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.