Al Franken ended his week hosting “The Daily Show” with a bang on Thursday night — or rather, with a chant. The former senator led the audience in chanting “USA” after joking TikTok should be banned in the country, because only American companies should be able to steal user data and spy on them.

Franken’s comments, of course, came in light of the congressional hearing held on Thursday, in which TikTok’s CEO was grilled about safety concerns. The hearing marked a rare show of bipartisanship, as both Democrats and Republicans worried about the safety of U.S. users.

During the hearing, Republican Cathy McMorris Rogers, the Chair of Energy and Commerce, argued, “We do not trust TikTok will ever embrace American values,” and that the platform should be banned as a result.

“That’s right, we don’t need a Chinese company stealing our data and spying on us,” Franken agreed. “That’s a job for American companies.”

Franken then began chanting “USA,” prompting the audience to quickly join in.

The “Daily Show” guest host then jokingly admitted that a TikTok ban in the U.S. would be detrimental to him, considering “I have a huge following on TikTok, thanks to my unboxing videos, my makeup tutorials, and, of course, my dance moves.”

You can watch the Full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.