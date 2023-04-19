After Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News reached a settlement in their $1.6 billion defamation battle on Tuesday, “The Daily Show” guest host Jordan Klepper had some guesses as to what the network will be doing to make sure their debt is paid off — including “[putting] down Sean Hannity.”

Dominion settled the suit against Fox News for $787.5 million, almost exactly half of what they were suing for. In the end, Fox didn’t apologize for the claims, and didn’t actually admit to knowingly lying to their viewers, but said, “We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.”

On Tuesday night, Klepper lamented that the case didn’t go to trial, joking that he was really looking forward to seeing the testimonies given by Fox News hosts. Now, instead of seeing them on the stand, Klepper suspects their shows will be impacted.

“Since Fox is gonna have to pay nearly a billion dollars, they’ll need to implement cost-cutting measures. Sadly, they have to fire Brian Kilmeade’s reading tutor,” Klepper joked. “Jeanine Pirro has to switch to the cheap box of wine.”

Klepper then pulled up a side-by-side graphic of Steve and Peter Doocy, saying that “development on a third Doocy has been halted,” and played on Jesse Watters’ name, saying the network is “gonna have to switch” to “tap waters,” before going in for the kill (almost literally).

“And, of course, they’re gonna have to put down Sean Hannity,” he finished.

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.