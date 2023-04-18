Fox paid Dominion $787.5 million to settle the voting software company's defamation claims.

Fox News Acknowledges ‘False Claims’ in $787.5 Million Defamation Settlement, but Dominion Calls it By Another Name: ‘Telling Lies’ | Analysis

April 18, 2023

The wording discrepancy may have been highly negotiated, but the message is clear: Fox admits it

The sum of $787.5 million would be no easy thing to surrender, not even for Fox News, Rupert Murdoch’s cable TV cash cow. But what the news network was forced to say after settling Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit Tuesday — acknowledging “certain claims about Dominion to be false” — was surely a point of intense debate in those 11th-hour negotiations.

The second sentence of the one-paragraph post-settlement statement was the network’s only hint of contrition, and was not nearly as starkly as Dominion put it: Fox lied.

Josh Dickey

