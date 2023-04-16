Dominion Voting and Fox are set to go to trial Monday, April 17.

Dominion Voting and Fox are set to go to trial Monday, April 17.

The Dominion Case: Fox News Stumbles Into 1st Amendment Fight of the Century With One Arm Tied Behind Its Back

by | April 16, 2023 @ 1:00 PM

”Fox is in trouble,“ veteran litigator Douglas Mirell told TheWrap. ”Serious, serious trouble“

When the opening bell rings on Monday for the $1.6 billion Dominion v. Fox News First Amendment heavyweight fight about to go down in Delaware, one combatant will already be bruised and bloodied.

Fox News has been vigorous, detailed and consistent in parrying defamation claims brought by Dominion Voting Systems over coverage of the 2020 presidential election — it just hasn’t been effective.

Become a member to read more.

Josh Dickey

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
beau-is-afraid

‘Beau Is Afraid’ Lights Up Specialty Box Office With 2023’s Best Per-Theater Average
Super-Mario-Bros

‘Super Mario Bros’ Adds Animation Record $87 Million in 2nd Box Office Weekend
Super-Mario-Bros

‘Super Mario Bros.’ is Unstoppable at Box Office With $80 Million 2nd Weekend
quentin-blair-kathryn-hahn-tiny-beautiful-things-hulu-jessica-brooks

How the Not-So-Obvious ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ Adaptation Changed the Rules Around Pilots
An illustration depicting problems at Uber

What the Heck Is Happening at Uber? | PRO Insight

Why an EP Behind ‘Kardashians’ Went Indie: ‘We Get to Tell Stories That Actually Can Help’
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav speaks at the launch of the company's Max streaming service on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Max May Be a Streaming Bargain Now | Charts
Super Mario Bros., Ride On, Wandering Earth 2, Suzume, Avatar: The Way of Water

Even ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Can’t Score at China’s Box Office for Hollywood | Analysis