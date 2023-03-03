rupert-lachlan-murdoch

The Murdoch family trust controls more than 42% of Fox’s voting power -- assuring chairman Rupert Murdoch and son co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch’s reign. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Dominion’s Lawsuit Won’t Break Fox News – But It Opens the Door to Other Financial Troubles | Analysis

by | March 3, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

Lawsuits by shareholders and tough negotiations with cable distributors could add to the company’s financial pain beyond the defamation case

Fox Corporation will not sink below the waves to oblivion, even if it has to pay the damages Dominion Voting Systems is seeking in its massive, $1.6 billion lawsuit, according to TheWrap’s review of the company’s financials. But it may well leave Rupert Murdoch’s company open to other mounting financial troubles — any one of which could deal a potentially fatal blow.

Fox, which has a market capitalization of $18 billion, currently has $4.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents and an unused $1 billion credit facility at its disposal, according to its latest 10-Q filing. That means it could weather the worst-case scenario: a five-week trial scheduled to kick off on April 17 and Dominion being awarded full damages.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter with TheWrap. He has a Bachelor of Science in Television-Radio from Ithaca College. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

