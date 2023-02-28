Trump Blasts Murdoch for ‘Throwing His Anchors Under the Table’ Over Dominion Lawsuit: ‘Killing His Case and Infuriating His Viewers’

Donald Trump railed against Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch on Tuesday morning for “throwing his anchors under the table” in the network’s legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems.

“Why is Rupert Murdoch throwing his anchors under the table, which also happens to be killing his case and infuriating his viewers, who will again be leaving in droves – they already are,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “There is MASSIVE evidence of voter fraud & irregularities in the 2020 Presidential Election. Just look at the documentary “2000 MULES” and you will see large scale ballot stuffing caught on government cameras, or votes cast without Legislatures approval, or just recently, the FBI/Twitter Files Scandal. RIGGED!!!”

In a follow-up Truth Social post, Trump said that it amazed him how “weak and ineffective FoxNews is at portraying itself in the lawsuit against them.”

“They look too scared and frightened to reveal the massive amounts of voter fraud & Irregularities already found, and it would actually help them in the lawsuit,” he continued. “Instead FoxNews wants to silence its anchors and reporters, the reason so many of their viewers fled. The Election was that of a Third World Country!”

Trump’s comments come after a bombshell filing in which the media mogul revealed that top Fox News hosts such as Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro and Maria Bartiromo “endorsed” on-air what they knew to be a false narrative – that the 2020 election was stolen – according to his testimony from a deposition.

“I would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing it in hindsight,” Murdoch said, according to the filing.

The Monday documents revealed that top executives also reacted adversely to various Dominion conspiracy theories, including that a secret algorithm in its voting machines allowed ballots to be switched, and that the company was founded in Venezuela to help former president Hugo Chávez fix elections.

“Executives at all levels of Fox … knowingly opened Fox’s airwaves to false conspiracy theories about Dominion,” the filing states.

Fox remained steadfast in denying it had defamed Dominion in a Monday statement.

“Dominion’s lawsuit has always been more about what will generate headlines than what can withstand legal and factual scrutiny, as illustrated by them now being forced to slash their fanciful damages demand by more than half a billion dollars after their own expert debunked its implausible claims,” the network said. “Their summary judgment motion took an extreme, unsupported view of defamation law that would prevent journalists from basic reporting and their efforts to publicly smear FOX for covering and commenting on allegations by a sitting President of the United States should be recognized for what it is: a blatant violation of the First Amendment.”

Dominion is demanding a jury trial. With both sides still in the discovery phase, no date has yet been set.

TheWrap’s Tina Daunt contributed to this report