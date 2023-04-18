Jordan Klepper began his week of hosting “The Daily Show” on Monday night, and he wasted no time in discussing exactly what he promised he would: guns. But, he couldn’t help but get sidetracked by one NRA member’s story about her father, which she clearly considered heartwarming, but Klepper said was actually “an adorable story about alcoholism.”

During her speech at the NRA’s annual convention this year, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem used her time on stage to first brag about the fact that her 2-year-old granddaughter already owns two guns (and a pony).

“Look, I know liberals and conservatives don’t agree on much. But can we agree that you should not own a gun if you don’t know how to poop in a potty?” Klepper joked.

Speaking more seriously, he noted that he didn’t bring up Noem to make fun of her grandkids, but rather “because she gave us a great insight into what creates the worldview of an NRA member.”

Klepper then pulled up a clip from Noem’s speech in which she recalled a story about her father from when she was 10. According to Noem, during camping trips with her dad, he taught her “life lessons.” One such lesson came when he turned to her while hiking and told her he was leaving her to fend for herself and to “hunt your way back to camp.”

“Now, years later, my mom shared with me that my dad had followed me at a safe distance all the way back to camp to make sure that I got there safe,” Noem explained. She then added that “he made bear noises the whole time he was following me.”

“What an adorable story about alcoholism,” Klepper mocked. “Excuse me one second.”

He then turned back to the “Sparkles Cam,” a shot in which he directly addressed Noem’s granddaughter’s pony earlier in the show, and offered the animal one more piece of advice.

“Seriously Sparkles, this family is f—ing nuts,” he said. “Get out of there. Trust no one. Sic semper tyrannis.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.