Former “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart surprised this week’s guest host, Roy Wood Jr. on Tuesday night with an appearance that, as befits Stewart’s record as the longest-serving host of the show, saw him wearing a hooded cloak like Obi-Wan Kenobi while attempting to discuss the arraignment of Donald Trump.

Alas, Wood was too obsessed with the “Star Wars” of it all to talk about Trump with Stewart.

The bit came near the end of the show’s lengthy discussion of the arraignment earlier Tuesday, when Trump was charged with 34 felonies for, among other things, conduct related to the hush money payment he made to porn actress Stormy Daniels, using campaign funds, in 2016.

Wood was at that point focused on the fact that Trump got to skip most of the indignities accused felons normally face after surrendering to police– for instance, he wasn’t handcuffed and authorities didn’t take a mug shot.

“I like to feel comfortable,” said Stewart, who kept trying to steer the conversation back to today’s historic arraignment of Donald Trump, the first sitting or former president to be indicted on a criminal charge.

Wood, however, kept the discussion focused on “Star Wars,” declaring that he should be Han Solo or Lando, and suggested that Stewart could be Chewbacca or Baby Yoda.

The series has had rotating hosts, including Hasan Minhaj, Marlon Wayans, Kal Penn, Al Franken and John Leguizamo, since Stewart’s handpicked replacement, Trevor Noah, left in in September 2022.

Stewart hosted the political satire show from 1999 to 2015.

