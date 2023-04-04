Donald Trump Surrenders in New York for Arraignment on Falsifying Business Records Charges, Pleads Not Guilty

In an unprecedented and potentially pivotal moment in American political history, former President Donald Trump arrived at a Manhattan courthouse Tuesday for arraignment on 34 charges of falsifying business records, allegations that stem from legal “hush money” payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels at the close of his 2016 campaign.

Trump, who launched his third presidential bid in November, has denied any wrongdoing, including any affair with Daniels. His plane and motorcade arrived Monday in New York, where Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 charges during the exactly one-hour hearing that began at 2:25 p.m.

Minutes before, Trump walked into the lower Manhattan courthouse on his own, stone-faced and taking slow, deliberate steps. He was not restrained or escorted, though the hallways were thick with police and courthouse security. Flanked by attorneys, Trump took a seat inside the courtroom, where a handful of pool photographers were allowed to photograph the former president before the proceedings began.

Trump did not address the cameras either coming or going on Tuesday, but it was reported that he himself said “not guilty” after the charges were read. He was expected to make an address after returning to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Business records falsification is a misdemeanor in New York, but can be expanded to a felony if prosecutors can show that it was purposefully and knowingly done to cover up another crime – in this case, violation of campaign-finance laws. District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has indicated they intend to argue that Trump had a direct hand in the transactions.

Tuesday’s indictment, rendered after weeks of grand jury testimony, makes Trump the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges of any kind. His legal team has asked the judge to ban photo and video coverage of the arraignment, though pool photographers were allowed to capture some of the events in the Manhattan court.

Trump’s formal arraignment was to include a fingerprint session, but he was not expected to be handcuffed or have a mugshot taken, the New York Times reported. For the past week, Trump has basked in the attention while his team bragged that they had raised millions of dollars for his presidential campaign since news broke about the pending charges.

Trump’s journey to New York began Monday with a motorcade ride in Florida from his Mar-a-Lago resort to the airport, where his red, white and blue Boeing 757 – showcasing its “Trump” stamp in gold – was waiting to take him back to the city where he once reigned as the king of real estate.

Along the route, supporters cheered and waved Trump banners and American flags, and networks carried live video of the precession. Meanwhile on the plane, Trump’s son Eric live-blogged the event on Twitter, proclaiming “unbelievable support for miles as we depart to New York!”

Meanwhile in New York City, the police department was on high alert, with Mayor Eric Adams warning that violence would not be tolerated. “New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger,” Adams warned in a Monday address that was posted online.

After arriving at LaGuardia airport in New York Monday, Trump stepped off the plane and climbed into a black SUV, with a police escort waiting to accompany him and his motorcade into the city. He spent the night at Trump Tower.

