Fox News Channel’s Harris Faulkner called Donald Trump boarding his plane to head to his arraignment a “big moment” for the country.

On Monday, live footage in Florida captured Trump arriving to Palm Beach International Airport to board his plane which will take him to New York City. Fox News covered his arrival and departure, with anchor Faulkner providing commentary.

“He’ll go into criminal court to face these charges, which Emily [Compagno] was just telling us amount to about $280,000,” Faulkner said, referring to Trump being charged with falsifying a business record in the first degree, which is related to alleged hush money he paid adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep her quiet about an affair she claims the two had.

Fox News Alert: Former President Trump boards his plane on his way to NYC for his arraignment. #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/bATTXtXad1 — Outnumbered (@OutnumberedFNC) April 3, 2023

“But we’ve already seemed to— not to litigate the case here because we haven’t seen the indictment, so we don’t know all that’s in it,” Faulkner continued. But, at least some of it, if it’s touching on what you’re talking about, um, let’s watch for a second.”

As the journalists watched the footage, Faulkner mentioned that outside of security and Trump’s legal team, the reality star-gone-politician appeared to be alone.

“This is a big moment for the United States,” Faulkner said. “This is a moment where conceivably many in the country will see the politicization of this plain and clear. Some of them are Republicans, some of them are independents, some of them are Democrats. I mean Senator Joe Mansion of West Virginia said it, ‘be careful with this. This is something that you better be really sure about.”

lmao Fox is just beyond parody right now pic.twitter.com/VkoZwgsJTr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2023

In another clip of the Faulkner’s coverage, the Trump plan is seen taking off. “We don’t know what destiny looks like on the other side of this trip when he gets in here in New York City,” Faulkner said.

Trump’s arraignment is set to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Just days ago, Trump made history as the first president to ever be indicted on criminal charges, including at least one felony offense. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.