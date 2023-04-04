Fox News Guest Asks Whether Trump Will ‘Rise Above’ Indictment Firestorm – He ‘Is Comfortable in Chaos’ (Video)

There have been weeks of speculation on how former president Donald Trump will behave through his indictment and arraignment by the Manhattan DA, and as his arrival to New York City played out Tuesday, Fox News contributor and constitutional law attorney Jonathan Turley posed that he just may thrive in such a chaotic environment.

“The president is comfortable in chaos. It may be his element. He tends to go on attack,” Turley said during his appearance on Fox News. “But at this moment, the question is whether he will rise above it and seem more presidential to bring reason to the rage and to say instead, ‘This is a threat to the presidency. It’s not just about me.'”

Jonathan Turley wonders on Fox News if Trump will "rise above it" and "seem more presidential" lmfao pic.twitter.com/w2XHyMOmxZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2023

The clip of Turley commenting during footage anticipating Trump’s arrival to the courthouse was posted to Twitter by user Aaron Rupar. You can watch that above.

Trump, who was arrested after entering the courthouse just before 11:30 a.m. PT, waved to onlookers in typical fashion upon arriving by motorcade to the Manhattan Criminal Court. He flew up from Florida Monday afternoon ahead of the process.

Turley continued to posit what Trump might say to crowds and journalists on Tuesday, thinking the president could add: “We have a point here to raise that regardless of how intense our disagreements may be, we have to have this common article of faith that the criminal justice system is not used for political purposes.”

As the events played out, Trump remained silent.

A grand jury led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted the former president on Thursday, making him the first former president in history to face criminal charges. He faces 34 charges of falsifying business records. Trump’s lawyers successfully argued to ban video cameras from the courtroom, but still photos were allowed.

Both pro-Trump protestors and counter-protesters remained present outside the courthouse Tuesday. Politician George Santos was also spotted in the vicinity, along with Georgian representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.